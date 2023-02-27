 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill his wife in Freeborn County

Michael Avritt

Michael Avritt

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to kill his wife is pleading guilty.

Michael Christopher Avritt, 31 of Austin, was arrested in early December 2021 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.  The Albert Lea Police Department says Avritt held a butter knife to his wife’s throat and demanded she convince Avritt she wasn’t cheating on him or he would kill her.

Investigators say there were marks on the victim’s throat left by the edge of the knife.  The victim says she had been married to Avritt for five years and lived with him in California and Texas before he followed her to Albert Lea.

Avritt pleaded guilty Monday to threats of violence.  His sentencing is set for April 21.

