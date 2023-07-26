 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man pleads guilty to stealing computers from Dodge County business

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A plea deal is reached over the theft of 15 computers in Dodge County.

Carl Edward Clark, 40 of Faribault, has pleaded guilty to three counts of felony theft.  12 other counts will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced.

Clark was accused of stealing 15 computers from McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing.  Initially, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the company in May 2022 about six missing laptop computers.  Court documents state a tracking system showed the computers were at Clark’s home and he was fired after returning them.

An investigation began in June 2022 into other computers stolen from McNeilus and a search of Clark’s home in August 2022 found them.

Law enforcement says the total value of the equipment taken by Clark was $45,340.

His sentencing is now set for October 4.

