Man pleads guilty to stealing computers from Dodge County business

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A plea deal is reached over the theft of 15 computers in Dodge County.
Carl Edward Clark, 40 of Faribault, has pleaded guilty to three counts of felony theft. 12 other counts will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced.
Clark was accused of stealing 15 computers from McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing. Initially, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the company in May 2022 about six missing laptop computers. Court documents state a tracking system showed the computers were at Clark’s home and he was fired after returning them.
An investigation began in June 2022 into other computers stolen from McNeilus and a search of Clark’s home in August 2022 found them.
Law enforcement says the total value of the equipment taken by Clark was $45,340.
His sentencing is now set for October 4.