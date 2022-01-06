Man pleads guilty to stealing $1,500 in baby formula from Rochester store

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused baby formula thief is pleading guilty.
Leslie Gene Robinson, 60 of Minneapolis, has pleaded guilty to theft and soliciting a juvenile to commit a criminal act, both felonies.
Robinson was arrested on August 19, 2020, at Target South in Rochester. Employees said Robinson and a juvenile female had pushed a shopping cart full of $1,504.07 worth of baby formula out of the store without paying for it.
Police say Robinson was the suspect in several baby formula thefts in other counties and a Target loss prevention officer told investigators Robinson had stolen over $40,000 worth of baby formula from Target locations.
A sentencing hearing is set for April 25 in Olmsted County District Court.