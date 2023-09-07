Man pleads guilty to spitting at Olmsted County deputy

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A case of spitting at law enforcement has resulted in a guilty plea.
John Joseph Stucki, 30 of Red Wing, pleaded guilty Thursday in Olmsted County District Court to fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.
The Sheriff’s Office says Stucki was arrested June 12, 2022, for disorderly conduct. Court documents state Stucki was being uncooperative and a deputy was called to help transport him to a locked facility. The Sheriff’s Office says Stucki was apparently intoxicated, yelled and moved so violently he shook the squad car, and then spat twice at a deputy.
Stucki is now scheduled to be sentenced on November 27.