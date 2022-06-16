Man pleads guilty to shooting at hunters in rural Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of firing a gun in a dispute with some hunters is pleading guilty.
Paul Allan Reichel, 64 of Elgin, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of harassment. Five counts of second-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal when Reichel is sentenced on July 21.
Elgin was arrested after an incident on New Year’s Day in rural Olmsted County. Three people were hunting pheasants in the 31000 block of County Road 67 and court documents state a woman yelled at the group and began swearing at them to leave. One of the victims yelled back “Happy New Year’s” before they left.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the hunters returned to their vehicle. A short time later Reichel sped past them in a truck and blocked the road. Court documents state Reichel fired several shots as the three pheasant hunters tried to get away. Deputies say Reichel then chased after the hunters and more shots were fired.