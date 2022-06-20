 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a child sex abuse case in Mower County.

Jeffrey Mitchell Weir, 53 of Albert Lea, was charged in March 2019 with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.  He was accused of sexually abusing a child in Mower County in 2015.

Weir pleaded not guilty and his trial was scheduled to begin Monday but has now taken a plea deal.  He’s entered a guilty plea to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and is due to be sentenced on September 15.

Court documents state Weir is a registered predatory offender for an incident in Wisconsin.

