Man pleads guilty to sex abuse in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a case of Mower County sexual abuse.
Robert Lee Stehlik, 50, was charged in February with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Court documents state the minor victim said Stehlik sexually assaulted the victim dozens of times in Grand Meadow.
Stehlik has now pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and is due to be sentenced in Mower County District Court on August 4.