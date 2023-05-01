 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to separate child sex crimes in Olmsted County

Daniel Kenney

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing two trials for child sex abuse in Olmsted County is pleading guilty.

Daniel Joseph Kenney, 45 of Hutchinson, has entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kenney was first arrested in September 2021 and accused of sexual communication and contact with a minor who is not related to him.  More charges were then filed in February 2022 for sexual contact with another juvenile victim.

A sentencing hearing for both cases is now scheduled for July 5.