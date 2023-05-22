Man pleads guilty to Rochester stabbing that happened a year ago

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is sentenced for a stabbing in May 2022.
Mazem Caden Gisi, 21 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend 15 months in prison, with credit for four days already served.
Rochester police say Gisi stabbed a man in the abdomen on May 27, 2022, in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue SW. Law enforcement says Gisi stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
Gisi was originally charged with second-degree attempted murder but took a plea deal and entered a guilty plea to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.