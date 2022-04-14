Man pleads guilty to having a stun gun in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of driving through a front yard and possessing drugs pleads guilty to having a stun gun.
Darron Dylan Miller, 38 of Albert Lea, entered a guilty plea Thursday to prohibited possession of an incapacitation device. A charge of fifth-degree drug possession will likely be dismissed when Miller is sentenced on July 11.
He was arrested on June 27, 2021, after allegedly driving through a yard in the 600 block of 11th Street E in Albert Lea. Police say a digital scale and syringes were found in the back seat and a pink stun gun was found in Miller’s pocket.