...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds and lowering humidity
values will produce very high to extreme fire danger. Please
refrain from outdoor burning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Man pleads guilty to having a stun gun in Freeborn County

Darron Miller

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of driving through a front yard and possessing drugs pleads guilty to having a stun gun.

Darron Dylan Miller, 38 of Albert Lea, entered a guilty plea Thursday to prohibited possession of an incapacitation device.  A charge of fifth-degree drug possession will likely be dismissed when Miller is sentenced on July 11.

He was arrested on June 27, 2021, after allegedly driving through a yard in the 600 block of 11th Street E in Albert Lea.  Police say a digital scale and syringes were found in the back seat and a pink stun gun was found in Miller’s pocket.

