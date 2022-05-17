Man pleads guilty to Fillmore County incident where police shot at him

PRESTON, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over an incident where a sheriff’s deputy fired his weapon in Fillmore County.
Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 36 of Albert Lea, was arrested on June 12, 2021, and charged with eight felonies and five misdemeanors. Law enforcement says it was called about Khalifa violating a restraining order at a home in Rushford. Court documents state Khalifa ignored an order to stop and drove away, headed out of town, then halted his vehicle in the middle of the road.
A police officer says Khalifa exited the vehicle with a gun and pointed it at the officer, who fired two shots. Khalifa was not hit, then poured gas on the vehicle and set it on fire. Court documents state Khalifa pointed the gun at a sheriff’s deputy before putting it down and being arrested.
Khalifa pleaded guilty Tuesday to harassment and a firearm violation by a felon convicted of a crime of violence. Law enforcement says Khalifa has previous convictions for domestic assault, terroristic threats, and fourth-degree assault.
His sentencing is set for July 11.