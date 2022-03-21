Man pleads guilty to felony sex crime in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with five felony sex crimes is pleading guilty to one of them.
Timothy Jay Griffin, 55 of Hayfield, was arrested in December 2020. Law enforcement said Griffin had sexual contact with an underage victim in 2017 in Olmsted County.
He was accused of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Griffin pleaded guilty Monday to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
His sentencing is set for May 26.