 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...High Fire Danger This Afternoon...

Temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s with relative humidity
falling below 30 percent, combined with winds gusting over 30
mph, will promote elevated fire danger this afternoon and early
evening.

Any fires that are started today could spread rapidly, so extreme
caution should be exercised.

Man pleads guilty to felony sex crime in Olmsted County

  • 0
Olmsted County man pleads not guilty to child sex crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with five felony sex crimes is pleading guilty to one of them.

Timothy Jay Griffin, 55 of Hayfield, was arrested in December 2020.  Law enforcement said Griffin had sexual contact with an underage victim in 2017 in Olmsted County.

He was accused of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.  Griffin pleaded guilty Monday to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

His sentencing is set for May 26.

Tags

Recommended for you