Man pleads guilty to Clear lake break-in, still facing trial for drug crimes

Timothy Roath

Timothy Roath/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man facing two trials in Cerro Gordo County has pleaded guilty in one of them.

Timothy Lynn Roath, 38 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of trespass causing damage.  He was initially accused of third-degree burglary for using bolt cutters to break into a storage unit at Luker’s All-American Storage in Clear Lake on December 15, 2021.

Roath has been sentenced to 88 days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $430.

He is still facing charges of possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp in another incident in Clear Lake.  He was arrested on January 12 after law enforcement tried to detain him on some outstanding warrants.

Investigators say Roath dropped a bag while running away.  Court documents state the bag held nearly 30 grams of meth and around $1,500 in small bills while 1,300 grams of meth, along with marijuana and a digital scale, were found in Roath’s hotel room.

Roath has pleaded not guilty in that case and his trial is scheduled to start Tuesday.

 

