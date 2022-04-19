Man pleads guilty to child sex abuse in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man charged with two sex crimes in Freeborn County pleads guilty to one.
Vincente Ramon Martinez, 42 of Glenville, has pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident in October 2013. Law enforcement says Martinez sexually abused a victim under the age of 13. Martinez was arrested for the abuse in November 2019.
He was then charged in May 2021 with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. Those charges were dismissed in November 2021 for lack of evidence.
Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30.