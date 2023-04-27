Man pleads guilty to child sex abuse in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea has been entered over a case of child sex abuse in Dodge County.
Nicholas Daniel Larson, 42 of North Mankato, was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December 2022. Law enforcement says Larson sexually abused a child multiple times over the course of several years when he lived in Dodge Center. Investigators say Larson also took pictures of the victim and showed the victim sexual photos and videos.
He has now pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Larson’s sentencing is scheduled for July 19. He is being held on $500,000 bond and a psychosexual evaluation of Larson has been ordered.