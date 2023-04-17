Man pleads guilty to Albert Lea shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a shooting in Albert Lea.
Javen Juan Moreno, 20 of Albert Lea, is now due to be sentenced June 21 after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Law enforcement says Moreno was having an argument with another man on May 1, 2022, when someone else tried to intervene. Investigators say Moreno pulled a gun from his backpack and shot the intervener in the thigh.
Moreno was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 90 west of Bridge Avenue on May 22, 2022.