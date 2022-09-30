Man pleads guilty to 2020 Freeborn County burglary

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man arrested after DNA evidence linked him to a 2020 burglary is pleading guilty.
Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, has pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Lee ransacked a home just off Highway 13 on July 15, 2020. The homeowner reported many items, including TV, art work, an antique typewriter, John Deere collectibles, were stolen.
Investigators say a Newport cigarette butt and empty water bottles were found at the house. DNA from those items were matched to Lee’s from the Minnesota Convicted Offender DNA Database.
He was arrested in January. Lee’s sentencing is set for October 27.