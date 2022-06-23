Man pleads arrested for Olmsted County kidnapping and house fire pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and setting fire to a home is taking a plea deal.
Michael Steven Drury, 42 of Pine Island, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree arson. Charges of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and second-degree assault will likely be dropped when Drury is sentenced on September 19.
Drury was arrested on October 21, 2021, after allegedly abducting an ex-girlfriend while she was at the home of a friend. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Drury took his victim to a home in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue SW in Pine Island, where the woman later escaped and Drury allegedly started a fire in the kitchen after law enforcement arrived.
Drury was found competent on June 8 and his trial had been scheduled to start on July 5.