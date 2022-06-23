 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man pleads arrested for Olmsted County kidnapping and house fire pleads guilty

  • 0
Man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, setting fire to Pine Island home

Michael Drury

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and setting fire to a home is taking a plea deal.

Michael Steven Drury, 42 of Pine Island, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree arson.  Charges of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and second-degree assault will likely be dropped when Drury is sentenced on September 19.

Drury was arrested on October 21, 2021, after allegedly abducting an ex-girlfriend while she was at the home of a friend.  The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Drury took his victim to a home in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue SW in Pine Island, where the woman later escaped and Drury allegedly started a fire in the kitchen after law enforcement arrived.

Drury was found competent on June 8 and his trial had been scheduled to start on July 5.

Tags

Recommended for you