Man now facing federal charge over pounds of meth in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – State charges have been dismissed to allow for the federal prosecution of a man charged with transporting methamphetamine through Floyd County.
John T. Qualls, 42 of Tucson, Arizona, was arrested on December 31, 2022, after he was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd. A Floyd County sheriff’s deputy says Qualls was doing 88 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.
The deputy says there was a marijuana smell coming from Qualls’ vehicle. Court documents state that led to a search which found about 1100 grams of methamphetamine in two plastic bags.
Qualls was charged in Floyd County District Court with possession with intent to deliver meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Those charges have been dropped and Qualls now facing a court of possession with intent to deliver more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.