Man killed, seven teens hurt in school bus/car collision in southern Minnesota

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. – The driver of a car is dead after colliding with a school bus in southern Minnesota Saturday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Mark Alan Tigner, 55 of Brandon, South Dakota, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang west on Interstate 90 when he crashed with the eastbound school bus driven by Charles Edward Cone, 79 of Waseca. The collision happened around 8:42 pm Saturday at the I-90 interchange with Highway 22.
Tigner was killed in the crash. Cone was not hurt but seven female passengers on the bus between 14 and 16 years old, all from Waseca, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The school district says the teens were members of the Waseca volleyball team returning from an away game.
An eighth passenger on the school bus, Kelsey Jo Kahnke, 24 of Waseca, was also not hurt.
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, ambulances from Wells, Kiester, and Bricelyn, Wells fire and police, Kiester fire, and Bricelyn police all assisted with this crash.