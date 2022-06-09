Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue.
Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south side of Eagle Lake. Sheriff’s deputies, Eagle Lake Police and Fire, and Mayo Ambulance went to the scene but could not save the life of the rider.
The Sheriff’s Office says it appears Troy Josef Tabor, 43 of Eagle Lake, was riding a 2002 Yamaha V Star and may have lost control on the gravel road. Investigators say Tabor was not wearing a helmet and did not have a valid motorcycle license.
The crash remains under investigation in conjunction with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.