Man jailed after violent pursuit in Kossuth County

ALGONA, Iowa – A violent car chase Monday evening lands a man in the Kossuth County Jail.
The Algona Police Department says an officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 7:30 pm Monday but the driver would not comply. Police say that led to a 20-minute car chase in southwest Kossuth County that ended north of Whittemore when the fleeing vehicle collided with two marked patrol vehicles, one from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department and one from Algona police.
The fleeing driver has been identified as Ronald Lee Moore, 49 of Sioux City. Algona police says Moore was taken by ambulance to the Kossuth Regional Health Center, where he was treated and then released to law enforcement.
Algona police say Moore is being charged with felony eluding, interference with official acts, failure to comply with an order of a peace officer, driving under suspension, reckless driving, and four scheduled violations. Additional charges are pending as the investigation is continuing.
Kossuth County EMS, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DNR, Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Department, and Whittemore Fire/EMS assisted with this incident.