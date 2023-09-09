 Skip to main content
Man jailed, accused of drunken car crash in Cerro Gordo County

Cerro Gordo Sheriff

ROCKWELL, Iowa – A man is jailed after crashing his car in rural Cerro Gordo County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Partridge Avenue,  near the intersection with 120th Street just south of Rockwell, at 8:34 pm Friday.  They say they found Kyle Joseph Miller, 41 of Sheffield, had driven his vehicle into the west ditch.

The Sheriff’s Office says Miller was treated at the scene by Rockwell Fire Medics and Mason City Fire Medics.  He was then charged with OWI-2nd offense and failure to maintain control.  Miller was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2,000 bond.

