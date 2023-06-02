Man is sentenced for threatening his wife with a knife in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man who threatened to kill his wife will be behind bars for less than a year.
The Albert Lea Police Department says Michael Christopher Avritt, 32 of Austin, held a butter knife to his wife’s throat on December 2, 2021, and demanded she convince Avritt she wasn’t cheating on him or he would kill her.
Deputies say the victim had marks on her neck from the edge of the knife. Court documents state the two were married for five years and lived together in California and Texas before Avritt followed her to Albert Lea.
Avritt pleaded guilty to threats of violence on February 27. He was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison, with credit for 282 days already served.