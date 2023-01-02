Man injured in Mason City shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa - Police in Mason City are investigating a shooting that left an adult male injured.
Authorities say it happened at around 12:45 on Monday afternoon in the 300 block of 1st Street Southwest.
According to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, the man who was shot was taken to Mercy hospital by paramedics. As of now, we do not know the man's current condition.
Chief Brinkley says the shooting remains under investigation and if you or anyone has information that would help in the case, to contact Mason City Police.