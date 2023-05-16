Man implicated by DNA in major Hancock County home robbery pleads not guilty

GARNER, Iowa – A man linked by DNA to a crime that happened over two years ago is pleading not guilty.
Tommy Lee Gretillat, 43 of Corwith, has entered not guilty pleas to first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal mischief.
Gretillat is accused of robbing a home in rural Forest City on January 2, 2021. Investigators say more than $10,000 worth of clothing, electronics, and jewelry were stolen and the home suffered extensive damage.
Court documents state a cigarette on a snow pile at the property was tested and matched Gretillat’s DNA.
His trial is set to begin on July 12 in Hancock County District Court.