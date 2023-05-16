 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man implicated by DNA in major Hancock County home robbery pleads not guilty

  • Updated
  • 0
Albert Lea restaurant owner charged with COVID violations loses at MN appeals court

GARNER, Iowa – A man linked by DNA to a crime that happened over two years ago is pleading not guilty.

Tommy Lee Gretillat, 43 of Corwith, has entered not guilty pleas to first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Gretillat is accused of robbing a home in rural Forest City on January 2, 2021.  Investigators say more than $10,000 worth of clothing, electronics, and jewelry were stolen and the home suffered extensive damage.

Court documents state a cigarette on a snow pile at the property was tested and matched Gretillat’s DNA.

His trial is set to begin on July 12 in Hancock County District Court.

Tags

Recommended for you