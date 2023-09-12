Man going to prison for Winnebago County home invasion

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A violent home invasion is sending a Winnebago County man to prison.
Victor Rivera Jr., 31 of Forest City, has been sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars for second-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Rivera went to a woman’s home in Leland on April 7, 2022, and assaulted her.
The victim told investigators she heard a knock at her door and when she opened it, Rivera sprayed something in her face. Court documents state Rivera shoved the woman into a bedroom and pushed her down, choking her and putting a bandana over her face before finally leaving.
Rivera entered an Alford plea, which means he does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.