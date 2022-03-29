Man going to prison for two Mason City burglaries

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two burglaries in Mason City are sending a man to prison.
Ryan James Whitver, 28 of Carroll, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary.
Mason City police say Whitver cut the latches on multiple units inside a storage facility in the 300 block of S. Delaware Avenue on December 29, 2021, entered one unit and stole a camera. He then illegally entered a Mason City business in the 1500 block of 4th Street SW on December 30, 2021, and stole numerous items from the store.
Whitver has now been sentenced to up to five years in prison, with credit for time already served.