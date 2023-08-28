Man gets probation for being caught with a knife at the Cerro Gordo County Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been sentenced for bringing a knife into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Justin David Bielefeld, 34 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon in a correctional institute.
Bielefeld was booked into the county jail on November 15, 2022, for failing to appear at multiple court hearings. As he was processed, jail staff says Bielefeld was found with a large knife in the area of his genitals, hidden by his underwear.
Bielefeld has been ordered to spend two years on probation.