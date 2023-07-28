Man gets 18 year federal prison sentence for dealing drugs in SE Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A federal prison sentence is handed down to a man who dealt illegal drugs in Rochester and throughout southeastern Minnesota.
Christopher Allen Edwards, 41, pleaded guilty in Minneapolis federal court to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Law enforcement says Edwards and a female co-conspirator ran a drug operation from May through mid-October 2016.
Court documents state Edwards’ rental vehicle was tracked as he traveled to Austin, Texas, and back to Minnesota and he was stopped in Olmsted County on October 16, 2021. Federal prosecutors say Edwards was caught with four kilograms of cocaine in his backpack in his rental car. That same day, law enforcement executed search warrants on Edwards’ and Johnson’s residences and found various amounts of cocaine packaged for distribution, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
Edwards has now been sentenced to 18 years and four months behind bars, followed by eight years of supervised release.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Rochester Police Department, the Lake City Police Department, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.