Man found shot several times Sunday morning in southern Minnesota

MAPLETON, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a man was found Sunday morning in southern Minnesota shot multiple times.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement was called to the 100 block of 4th Avenue SE in Mapleton around 10:13 am for a reported shooting. Officers and deputies say they encountered a 50-year-old male who had been shot several times. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was conscious and alert and was taken to a local hospital with serious wounds.
Investigators say several people were present at the time of the shooting and they are working to confirm the identity of a suspect. The Sheriff’s Office says this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. This shooting remains under investigation by the Mapleton Police Department, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.