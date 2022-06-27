Man found not competent for trial over double-stabbing in Oronoco

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for a March double-stabbing is ruled not competent to stand trial.
Kurt Williams Phelps, 56 of Oronoco, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault. Law enforcement says Phelps stabbed a 29-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman on March 9 in the 10 block of 19th Avenue NW in Oronoco.
Investigators say Phelps was located inside a home and initially said he would kill anyone who approached him. That led law enforcement to surround the home until Phelps could be taken into custody.
An order for Phelps to undergo a mental exam was filed in April and he was found incompetent on Monday in Olmsted County District Court.