Man found in a Mason City creek is arrested for drugs and assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A report of a suspicious person under a bridge leads to a host of criminal charges against a northeast Iowa man.
Landon Michael Franke, 25 of Dumont, was arrested just after 4 pm Thursday in the 200 block of Willowbrook Drive in Mason City. Police say they arrived to find Franke standing in the creek with a backpack. Court documents state Franke tossed the backpack into the creek and officers retrieved it.
Police say there was at least seven grams of methamphetamine in the backpack. In addition, investigators say Franke had possession of a baggie of marijuana and two drug pipes and gave a false name to police.
There was also a warrant out for Franke’s arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman on May 23 at the Casey’s General Store on North Federal Avenue in Mason City. Court documents say Franke approached a woman sitting in her car in the convenience store parking lot, reached through an open window, and hit her in the face.