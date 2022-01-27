Man found in a field with his 4-year-old pleads not guilty to child endangerment

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man found after a report of child abuse turned into a multi-agency search is pleading not guilty.
Michael Wayne Emmers, 37 of Le Center, is charged with two counts of endangerment of a child, DWI, and two counts of domestic assault. His trial is set to start May 2 in Olmsted County District Court.
Emmers was arrested on September 26, 2021, after he was found in a field in near-freezing temperatures with his four-year-old daughter. Rochester police say they got a call from Emmers’ 15-year-old son that they were driving around with their father and he seemed drunk.
Police Emmers was punching the boy, who jumped out of the car at a red light and Emmers drove away with his daughter. Court documents state the car was tracked to the Byron area and a search began with the Olmsted and Dodge County sheriff’s offices, the Kasson Police Department, and an airplane from the Minnesota State Patrol.
Rochester police say they called Emmers’ cell phone and he sounded intoxicated, saying he and his daughter were in a field. His car was found near Highway 14 and 2nd Avenue NW and the State Patrol plane detected the heat signature of Emmers and his daughter in a field about 500 feet south of the vehicle. Police say the temperature was around 40 degrees.