Man found in a field with his 4-year-old pleads not guilty to child endangerment

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Thursday Night into Friday Morning... .A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in this area. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&