Man facing two trials for child sex abuse in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now scheduled to stand trial twice for child sex abuse in Olmsted County.
Daniel Joseph Kenney, 44 of Hutchinson and formerly of Stewartville, was arrested in late September 2021 and charged with first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Investigators say Kenney had sexual communication and contact with a minor who is not related to him.
Additional counts of first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct against Kenney were then filed in February. Court documents state the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a second unrelated juvenile victim with whom Kenney had sexual contact.
Kenney is now set to stand trial starting October 3 on the first set of charges and January 3, 2022, on the second set of charges.