Man facing trial in Cerro Gordo County for 110 mph chase, snowmobile theft

Jared Schneckloth

Jared Schneckloth/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading not guilty to stealing a snowmobile and escaping law enforcement in a high-speed chase.

Jared Scott Schneckloth, 34 of Fort Dodge and formerly of Mason City, is charged with eluding, driving while barred as a habitual offender, and second-degree theft.

Court documents state Schneckloth evaded arrest on January 30 after a 110 mile per hour chase near Rockwell.  Schneckloth was wanted on several outstanding warrants at the time.

He was then arrested on March 4 for allegedly stealing a snowmobile worth $5,000.

Schneckloth is now set for trial beginning June 14.

