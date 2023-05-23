Man enters Alford plea in Winnebago County sex abuse case

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered in a Winnebago County case of child sex abuse.
Brandon Lee Bassett, 36 of Armstrong, is charged with third-degree sex abuse, lascivious acts with a child, and sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators say Bassett sexually assaulted a child in January 2022 and put a GPS tracker on his wife’s vehicle so he could track where she went.
By entering an Alford plea, Bassett is not admitting guilt but concedes he could be found guilty at trial and will accept sentencing.
No sentencing date has been set.