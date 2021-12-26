You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with trying to run ex-girlfriend off the road in Olmsted County is sentenced

Michael Pommerening

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sentence is handed down to a man accused of trying to run an ex-girlfriend off the road.

Michael James Pommerening, 28 of Waseca, has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault.  As part of a plea deal, a felony charge of terroristic threats has been dismissed.

Rochester police say Pommerening met an ex-girlfriend at Oxbow Park in Kalmar Township on June 8 to exchange some property.  Pommerening allegedly got angry and threatened the woman, telling her “restraining orders don’t mean anything.”

The ex-girlfriend tried to drive away but police say Pommerening followed her and swerved at her like he was trying to run her off the road.

He’s been sentenced to one year of supervised probation and must either perform 30 hours of community work service or pay a $300 fine.

