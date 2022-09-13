Man charged with setting fire to two Mason City businesses pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of setting fire to a laundromat and a restaurant and robbing a car wash is pleading not guilty.
Lil'Robert Vincent Barnes, 27 of Mason City, is now set to stand trial beginning October 11 for first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and second-degree burglary.
Mason City police say Barnes started a fire at LD’s Filling Station on March 17 and at the Coin Laundry Center on 12th Street NE on March 20. Barnes is also accused of breaking in and stealing items from LD’s. Investigators say a change machine stolen from the K&R Car Wash on March 14 was also found in Barnes’ home. Court documents state the change machine is worth more than $19,000.
Barnes was arrested on May 11 and remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.