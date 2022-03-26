Man charged with savage beating and arson in Floyd County pleads guilty

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of viciously beating his girlfriend and setting her home on fire is taking a plea deal.
Tyrone Earl Jones, 33 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to one count of felony domestic abuse assault. Charges of first-degree arson, third-degree theft, and false imprisonment will likely be dismissed at his sentencing on May 9 in Floyd County District Court.
Court documents state that on January 8, Jones attacked his girlfriend at her home in Rudd. Investigators say he kicked the victim in the face, back, and back of the head, strangled her to the point she lost consciousness, burnt her with a cigarette, then stole two phones and started a fire at his girlfriend’s home before leaving.
The victim also said Jones tied her hands and feet to her bed with rope on a previous occasion.