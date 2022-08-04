Man charged with child endangerment after Howard County pursuit

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – A man has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Howard County left a sheriff’s deputy stuck in the mud.
A 911 call came in around 6:40 pm Wednesday about a stolen vehicle in the 19000 block of Robin Avenue. The caller said a black truck with a trailer full of scrap had been stolen. The caller was following the truck and helped a Howard County sheriff’s deputy locate it.
The deputy says the truck refused to stop and drove down Highway 9 between 80 and 90 miles an hour, swerving aggressively to cause scrap to fall off the trailer, hitting the road and coming toward the deputy’s patrol vehicle. The deputy says the truck rammed through a chain blocking access to the Turkey River Wildlife Area east of Robin Avenue.
The pursuit continued with the truck ramming through a second chain, heading east off the trail, then turning back north to cross a waterway. During the chase, the deputy’s vehicle wound up stuck in the mud.
A short time later, the truck was located. Investigators say it was empty and out of fuel.
The Cresco Police Department says it hen found Steven Robert Wildman, 34 of Cresco, trying to steal an SUV for sale that was parked along Highway 9. Police arrested Wildman and say they found his 15-month-old daughter in the SUV.
Wildman is facing charges of first-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, child endangerment, and various traffic violations.