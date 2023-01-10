 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with attempted murder in Mason City changes his plea

  • Updated
  • 0
Stephen Tidemanson

Stephen Tidemanson

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of attempted murder has changed his plea.

Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, had pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, first-degree theft, and first-degree robbery.  Police say he got into a fight with another person in Mason City on November 28, 2022, took a gun from the other person and shot them.

Tidemanson had been scheduled to stand trial beginning February 7 but he has now pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder.

His sentencing is now scheduled for February 20.

Tags

Recommended for you