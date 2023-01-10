Man charged with attempted murder in Mason City changes his plea

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of attempted murder has changed his plea.
Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, had pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, first-degree theft, and first-degree robbery. Police say he got into a fight with another person in Mason City on November 28, 2022, took a gun from the other person and shot them.
Tidemanson had been scheduled to stand trial beginning February 7 but he has now pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder.
His sentencing is now scheduled for February 20.