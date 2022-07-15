Man charged for Rochester motorcycle crash that led to amputation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcycle crash that led to the discovery of drugs and an amputated leg has now produced criminal charges against a Rochester man.
Andreas Maxwell Schmidt, 44, is charged with criminal vehicular operation, fourth-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, and carrying a pistol while under the influence.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Schmidt and a female passenger were riding a motorcycle on Highway 14 near Dover when they crashed just before 11 pm on September 25, 2021. Investigators say after the crash, a vehicle drove over the female passenger’s leg and severely injured it.
Court documents state a blood sample of Schmidt taken after the motorcycle crash tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine, and amphetamine. The State Patrol says a black bag found at the scene of the crash contained 1.371 grams of meth, .289 grams of cyclobenzaprine, .385 grams of LSD, and several notes about drug deliveries and drug trades for guns. Troopers also say they confiscated a 9 mm pistol Schmidt had holstered on his right hip.
According to court documents, the female passenger had her leg amputated in early May because of pain and infection she was experiencing after the crash.