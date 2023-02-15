Man caught bringing meth from California to southern Minnesota is sentenced

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man caught with over 400 grams of methamphetamine in Freeborn County is going to prison.
Jeremy Jake Clarin, 44 of South St. Paul, was arrested in March 2022 and charged with first-degree possession of meth. Law enforcement says it learned Clarin would be driving to California to obtain several pounds of meth and then bringing the drug back to southern Minnesota.
Court documents state Clarin was electronically tracked as he drove to California and back, with physical surveillance starting near Des Moines, Iowa. Investigators say Clarin was stopped when he exited Interstate 35 and pulled into Clarks Grove.
Law enforcement says a search of Clarin’s vehicle found 436.7 grams of meth hidden in the trunk.
Clarin pleaded guilty in January 2023 to first-degree possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced Wednesday to 9 years and two months in prison, with credit for 324 days already served.