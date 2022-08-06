Man arrested with over 3,000 grams of marijuana in Austin pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with over 3,000 grams of marijuana is pleading guilty.
Dylan Jeffery Okorie, 21 of Blooming Prairie, was arrested on February 9, 2022, by the Austin Police Department. The Minneapolis Airport Police contacted the department and said a package containing a large amount of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars was being sent from the airport to an address in Austin.
The package was delivered and investigators said Okorie came to pick it up around 5 pm. Police had kept the location under surveillance and arrested Okorie. Court documents state the package originally held 3,176 grams of marijuana, 30 hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars, and a THC candy bar. Police said they also found in Okorie’s vehicle 331.2 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, two digital scales, and two grams of THC wax.
Okorie was charged with eight drug felonies but has now pleaded guilty to one, second-degree possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms. His sentencing is scheduled to November 18.