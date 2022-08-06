 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa, including the following
counties, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Emmet
and Palo Alto.

* WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The greatest risk for flash flooding is expected in poor drainage
and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While conditions are dry over north central Iowa, there is
concern that storms may repeat over the same area tonight
into Sunday morning, leading to localized rainfall amounts of
3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts near the Minnesota
border. While the soil can likely absorb this rainfall, if it
were to occur over an urbanized area, it could lead to an
increasing risk of flash flooding. There remains uncertainty
in the axis of heaviest rainfall and whether that will be
over northern Iowa or southern Minnesota.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Man arrested with over 3,000 grams of marijuana in Austin pleads guilty

Dylan Okorie

Dylan Okorie/Mower Co. Jail

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with over 3,000 grams of marijuana is pleading guilty.

Dylan Jeffery Okorie, 21 of Blooming Prairie, was arrested on February 9, 2022, by the Austin Police Department.  The Minneapolis Airport Police contacted the department and said a package containing a large amount of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars was being sent from the airport to an address in Austin.

The package was delivered and investigators said Okorie came to pick it up around 5 pm.  Police had kept the location under surveillance and arrested Okorie.  Court documents state the package originally held 3,176 grams of marijuana, 30 hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars, and a THC candy bar.  Police said they also found in Okorie’s vehicle 331.2 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, two digital scales, and two grams of THC wax.

Okorie was charged with eight drug felonies but has now pleaded guilty to one, second-degree possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms.  His sentencing is scheduled to November 18.

