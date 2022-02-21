 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across Iowa later
Today into Tuesday...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to
impact Iowa starting with a wintry mix north this afternoon, and
then spreading into portions of central and southern Iowa tonight
and into Tuesday morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition
to snow north overnight and into Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected initially, transitioning to
snow late tonight into Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to
3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
North winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...Much of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday. Highest snowfall
rates are expected Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with blowing snow and
lowering visibility Tuesday due to stronger north winds. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute
and linger into much of the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Man arrested on the second try in Hancock County

  • 0
Fernando Delgado

Fernando Delgado

GARNER, Iowa – Hancock County deputies say a man who escaped capture Sunday was arrested Monday morning with a stolen vehicle.

Fernando Delgado, 36 of Rake, is facing one count of second-degree theft.

Deputies say Delgado got away around midnight Sunday after a vehicle chase near Woden that turned into a pursuit on foot.  The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it then got a report of an SUV stolen in Woden around 7:20 am Monday.  Deputies say the stolen SUV was pulled over on Highway 69 around 7:35 am and Delgado, the driver, was taken in to custody.

Tags

Recommended for you