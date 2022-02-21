Man arrested on the second try in Hancock County

Weather Alert

...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across Iowa later Today into Tuesday... .A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to impact Iowa starting with a wintry mix north this afternoon, and then spreading into portions of central and southern Iowa tonight and into Tuesday morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north overnight and into Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected initially, transitioning to snow late tonight into Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. North winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Much of northern Iowa. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday. Highest snowfall rates are expected Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with blowing snow and lowering visibility Tuesday due to stronger north winds. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute and linger into much of the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&