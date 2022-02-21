Man arrested on the second try in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa – Hancock County deputies say a man who escaped capture Sunday was arrested Monday morning with a stolen vehicle.
Fernando Delgado, 36 of Rake, is facing one count of second-degree theft.
Deputies say Delgado got away around midnight Sunday after a vehicle chase near Woden that turned into a pursuit on foot. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it then got a report of an SUV stolen in Woden around 7:20 am Monday. Deputies say the stolen SUV was pulled over on Highway 69 around 7:35 am and Delgado, the driver, was taken in to custody.