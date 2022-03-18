 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Chicago for 2018 sex crimes in Clear Lake

Saleem Abujobarah

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has finally been arrested for child sex crimes in North Iowa that allegedly happened four years ago.

Saleem Abujobarah, 65, was arrested in Cook County, Illinois, and transferred to the Cerro Gordo County Jail Thursday evening.  He’s facing four counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of indecent contact with a child.

Court documents accuse Abujobarah of having sexual contact with a child under 14 on multiple occasions in 2018.  Investigators say the sex crimes all happened at the Clear Lake home where Abujobarah was living at the time.

Criminal charges against Abujobarah were filed in August 2018.

