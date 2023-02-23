Man arrested in Austin with more than 3,000 grams of marijuana is sentenced to probation

AUSTIN, Minn. – It’s probation for a man caught with over 3,000 grams of marijuana.
Dylan Jeffery Okorie, 22 of Blooming Prairie, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree drug possession. Seven other felony charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
The Minneapolis Airport Police contacted the Austin Police Department and said a package containing a large amount of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars was being sent from the airport to an address in Austin. The package was delivered on February 9, 2022, and police say Okorie came to get it around 5 pm.
Court documents state the package originally held 3,176 grams of marijuana, 30 hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars, and a THC candy bar. Investigators say they also found in 331.2 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, two digital scales, and two grams of THC wax in Okorie’s vehicle.
Okorie was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation.