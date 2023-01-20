Man arrested for violent standoff in Pine Island pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of firing around 20 shots at law enforcement during a standoff in Pine Island is pleading not guilty.
Michael Steven Molitor, 37 of Winona, was arrested on August 20, 2022, and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and wearing a bulletproof vest while committing a crime.
Court documents state the incident began with a welfare check at a home in southeast Pine Island after reports Molitor had threatened to kill himself and to commit “suicide by cop.” Molitor had also reportedly claimed to be holding a female named “Alicia” hostage.
After several hours of negotiations, during which armored vehicles were brought to the scene, law enforcement says chemical rounds were fired into the residence and there was a volley of gunfire in response. Court documents state 20 to 22 rounds were fired and bullets struck an armored vehicle and a house behind the vehicle.
Law enforcement says Molitor surrendered a few minutes later. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 8 in Olmsted County District Court.