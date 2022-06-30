Man arrested for two sex crimes in Freeborn County is sentenced for one

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of two sex crimes in Freeborn County will spend a little more time in jail and a lot more on probation.
Vincente Ramon Martinez, 42 of Glenville, was first charged in November 2019 with sexually abusing a victim under the age of 13 in October 2013. He was then charged in May 2021 with sexually assaulting a woman, but four counts of criminal sexual conduct were dismissed in November 2021 for lack of evidence.
Martinez pleaded guilty in April to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for the 2013 crime. He was sentenced Thursday to 365 days in jail, with credit for 159 days already served, and 25 years of supervised probation.