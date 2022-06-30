 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested for two sex crimes in Freeborn County is sentenced for one

  • 0
Man now facing two sex crime trials in Freeborn County

Vincente Martinez

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of two sex crimes in Freeborn County will spend a little more time in jail and a lot more on probation. 

Vincente Ramon Martinez, 42 of Glenville, was first charged in November 2019 with sexually abusing a victim under the age of 13 in October 2013.  He was then charged in May 2021 with sexually assaulting a woman, but four counts of criminal sexual conduct were dismissed in November 2021 for lack of evidence. 

Martinez pleaded guilty in April to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for the 2013 crime.  He was sentenced Thursday to 365 days in jail, with credit for 159 days already served, and 25 years of supervised probation.

Tags

Recommended for you